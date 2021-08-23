Beat 102 103 has today announced the line-up for its brand-new breakfast show.

Moving away from the traditional trio on Beat Breakfast, the duo format sees seasoned presenters Shonagh Lyons and Niall Power take to the helm. “Beat Breakfast with Niall & Sho” will be a variety of new features mixed with the classics. Listeners will be glad to hear that the popular Daily Dilemma will remain in situ at 8.30 most mornings. However, considering its immense popularity, show producers have decided to expand on this feature with a new weekly slot entitled “Shout Out to My Ex.” Listeners will have to tune in each Thursday to find out more about this novel new take on the firm favourite, Daily Dilemma.

Irish Radio Stalwart Niall Power & former RTE TV kids’ presenter Shonagh Lyons are no strangers to Beat’s 159,000 weekly audience. Niall has been part of breakfast radio on Beat for over fifteen years. The Waterford native says “I’m really hyped for this new challenge waking the South East up each morning with Sho. We’re bursting with ideas to bring a bit of craic into kitchens, cars and workplaces every morning!”

Shonagh has been a familiar voice with Beat listeners for the last 5 years as host of The Big Saturday Show on Beat. The proud Wexford woman can’t wait to get stuck into the new show “As a self-confessed ‘morning person’ I genuinely can’t wait to wake up the south-east every weekday and have a whole lot of fun! The fact that I get to do it with my mate – well, that’s just special”.

Speaking about the new show launch, Beat CEO & Programme Director, Gabrielle Cummins, says:

“Beat and our partners Now are very excited about the all-new Beat Breakfast with Niall & Sho. Recently conducted research among our loyal audience highlights that the key component of a great breakfast show is one that makes them laugh. Whether they’re listening at home, in the car, on their smart phone or speaker, they want to have the craic; just like they do with their friends. Niall & Sho are not only hugely talented broadcasters but they’re also great friends. I’ve no doubt their natural chemistry will shine through.”

Listeners across the Southeast and beyond can be guaranteed that Beat Breakfast with Niall & Sho will provide them with excellent entertainment, all the news & information of the day, exciting giveaways and all interspersed with great music. To mark the launch, Beat is giving away €1,000 in cash. Listeners can tune in all next week to find out how they can bag the cash!

Beat Breakfast airs on Beat 102 103 every weekday morning from 7am until 10am.

Let’s get this show on the road! Niall and Sho officially launch the new Beat Breakfast 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LmcNtYAlOg — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) August 23, 2021