It’s World Radio Day!

The annual event, which is now in its ninth year, aims to raise awareness about the importance of radio and strengthens networking among broadcasters and listeners.

All this chat about the importance of radio had us all feeling a little nostalgic so we thought we’d take a cheeky look back at Beat’s first presenter roster from way back in July 2003 and ask: where are they now?

First the breakfast show. Back then it was called Rapple and Rob, featuring none other than, you guessed it, Orla Rapple and Rob Lanigan.

So, where are they now? Rob now works as a freelance producer for independent television, working on the likes of First Dates and the Podge & Rodge show. Orla, meanwhile, is still with us, hosting The Sunday Grill every weekend.

Next up, we have Chloe Jackson. The Waterford-native now plies her trade on Christmas FM every December. You can also catch her as the vocalist of celtic-music outfit, Lamph.

Having returned from Waterford following a solid career in the UK, the one and only Andy McCloskey, known to you & and I as Andy Mac, continued to present Beat Drvie for another sixteen years before moving on to WLR FM early last year.

Dublin’s Dan Ruane kicked off his Beat career by hosting The Top 40 Countdown. Dan has since jumped ship to the world of tech, where he works as an app developer.

Now there’s a familiar face! Niall Power kicked off his career in Beat as the presenter of Beat Talks, which ran from 2 to 4pm on weekdays. Now, he has to get up that little bit earlier as presenter of Beat Breakfast with Trish, and fellow beat stalwart, Vinny!

Speaking of which, take a look at this babyfaced Vinny Bradley. The Wexford man hosted 20/20 Sportsbeat as well as providing your hourly sports bulletins.

Our resident agony aunt Diana Luke went on to win a PPI award for Best Audience Interaction. Diana has since retired, but not before several stints at BBC Leeds, Sheffield, York.

Release Yourself host Roger Sanchez won a Grammy for his remix of No Doubt’s Hella Good the year he started with us in Beat. Already boasting a spectacular CV, he went on to become DJ Award’s Best House DJ in 2004 and 2007. Sanchez remains on the live circuit; he’s playing Creamfields Glitterbox in Croatia this summer.

A familiar voice to weekend listeners, Pete Windle continues to dabble in radio with his ever-popular Old Skool Sunday on Beat – moving on from his old Dance Beat slot. Pete also works as an eLearning Development Officer at Waterford Institute of Technology.

We had to do a little digging about on Perry Ayre. Ayre is a pseudonym for Kieran McGeary who is now the Chief Executive, Station Manager and Programme Director of Cork’s 96FM and C103.

Beat Mix host Ray C spent several years at Beat before moving on to WLR FM where his fine music taste is put to fantastic use as head of station sound and presenter of The Shift.

