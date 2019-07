Beat’s Big Saturday will be LIVE from Stakelums Home & Hardware this Saturday

This Saturday, we’ll be at Stakelums Home & Hardware and Stakelums expert Electrical in Thurles, Co. Tipperary for the finale of the Tipp Top Tool Task.

Shonagh Lyons will be broadcasting live, giving someone a chance to win a 65’ Samsung TV at the finale of our Tipp Top Tool Task.

The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be there too with all the usual craic, games and goodies.

So if you’re around Thurles on Saturday, why not come and say hello to Shonagh and the team.