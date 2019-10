Beat’s Big Saturday is coming to you from McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy this weekend!

This Saturday from 11, Chris Ward will be live from McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy in Carlow Shopping Centre for Beat’s Big Saturday.

They’re having a 25th birthday party with goodies, giveaways and craic.

The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be there too, so if you’re around Carlow this Saturday, why not drop in and say hello!