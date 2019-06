Beat’s Big Saturday is broadcasting live from Topline Doyle’s Carlow this Weekend!

This weekend, Beat’s Big Saturday will be broadcasting live from Topline Doyle’s, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

Shonagh will be broadcasting live from 11am to 3pm to celebrate their brand-new garden machinery showroom, which is stocking every type of machine to maintain your garden no matter what the size!

She’ll be joined by the Audi A1 Beat Fleet who’ll be on site will all the usual games, goodies and banter.

So, if you’re about Carlow this Saturday, pop over and say hi!