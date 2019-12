Beat’s Big Saturday is broadcasting live from Joyces Expert Wexford this weekend

This weekend, Beat’s Big Saturday will be broadcasting live from Joyces Expert Wexford!

Shonagh will be joined by the Audi A1 Beat Fleet from 11 to 3 pm to celebrate Christmas shopping and gifts at the store!

As always, Shonagh and the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be providing all the usual banter and tunes, along with some fantastic Christmas giveaways!

If you’re around this Saturday, pop over and check out all the goings on!