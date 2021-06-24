Beat along with all of Ireland’s independent radio stations, with a combined daily listenership of 2.5 million people are joining together for a unique simultaneous broadcast at one minute to noon on Friday June 25th.

Every independent station in the country, locally, regionally and nationally, will broadcast “Rainbow Blood” a powerful spoken word performance lasting 60 seconds.

The piece is written and performed by poet and performer Felicia Olusnaya.

1 in 5 people who identify as LGBTI+ have been physically attacked because of their sexuality.1 Boys+Girls created a powerful press ad and impactful 60” radio spot to draw attention to this shocking statistic, entitled ‘Rainbow Blood’.

The emotive print was shot by the world-class team of Alex Telfer and retouched by Christophe Huet. The image captures the raw vulnerability of a young gay man who has been physically assaulted, as rainbow blood streams down his face.

The campaign came together when the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland were approached by Boys and Girls Entertainment Agency who have been responsible for many award-winning and critically acclaimed campaigns using radio. The campaign is in particular support of BeLonG To an LGBTI+ youth service.

The broadcast by the stations is a gesture of solidarity and support by independent radio for the LGBTI+ community and takes place on this date as June is Pride Month and is on the eve of the last Saturday in June which is traditionally the day that the annual Pride Parade takes place.

The broadcast piece involves a reimagining of the iconic song “Over the Rainbow” and is a reminder, that despite progress, members of the LGBTI+ community continue to experience discrimination, rejection and hate with research showing that 1 in 5 people who identify as LGBTI+ have been attacked because of their sexuality. As a result, they experience significantly higher rates of mental health challenges. Often these challenges are particularly acute among young people.

“We are delighted to work with Boys & Girls Creative Agency to bring the nation this powerful piece of radio which is sure to stop people in their tracks,” according to John Purcell, Chairman of IBI.

“@felispeaks is an amazing Irish writer and performer. Joined with independent Irish radio, which is a uniquely powerful medium for bringing people together, we’re proud to bring people this unique piece of audio which combines a powerful message with powerful delivery. It is sure to make a huge impact.”