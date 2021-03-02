Beat has selected two SHINE HEROES who will represent the South East at SHINE Festival by The Shona Project – a national, virtual, and interactive event that is set to host over 25,000 students on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Kellie Carroll, a 13-year-old student from Loreto Secondary School in Tipperary, and 15-year-old Roisín Cody from Presentation De La Salle in Carlow will join a panel of eight nationwide SHINE HEROES, whose unique stories aim to inspire the thousands in attendance.

SHINE Festival is an empowering event for the girls of Ireland, bringing together young women to hear from a host of household names from Vicky Phelan to Laura Whitmore, all while interacting in a safe and positive space that celebrates themselves, each other, and female empowerment.

In February, The Shona Project in partnership with the Media Central Youth Stations of Beat, iRadio, SPIN 1038 & SPIN South West launched a search for Ireland’s eight SHINE HEROES with support from Life Style Sports.

With the aim of unearthing teenage girls who have displayed tenacious courage, kindness, resilience, or community spirit over the last twelve months, just two were selected to represent each region. Kellie and Roisín are those girls.

Kellie, who was nominated by her mother Aisling, told Beat that despite being diagnosed with Juvenile Arthritis, Scoliosis, and a Pars 5 defect three years ago, Kellie puts her bother, who is living with Microcephaly and Autism, first every time.

“She travels regularly to Crumlin for appointments and treatments but never ever complains”, Aisling told Beat. “She constantly has a smile on her face and is a credit to us.

“Despite this, her daily concern is the welfare of her 11-year-old old. She never gets cross with him and will go out of her way to take time to reassure him and cuddle him. She is an absolute hero and brings love and laughter into the life of anyone who meets her.”

Roisín, meanwhile, was nominated by her sister Orla. She told Beat that since her health deteriorated last year due to the need for a double organ transplant, Roisín has gone above and beyond to care for her sister.

During this anxious time, Roisín’s loving, caring nature came to the fore, meaning that Orla’s needs always came first: “She helps me every day, she always makes me laugh when I am going through a tough time. Roisín always tries to help me with my nebuliser when I’m finding it hard to breathe. Even though it’s scary for her, she is always there to help”, Orla told Beat.

An award-winning social enterprise, The Shona Project has worked with Beat and other partners to deliver SHINE over the years. This was a one day, annual, on-location gathering in Waterford city that attracted over 1,200 transition year girls from across the South East of Ireland.

Due to Covid-19, a large-scale on-site event of this nature is no longer possible, but the pandemic has prompted organisers to go bigger. Shine 2021 has morphed into an inspirational, online three-day festival, created by young girls and women for young girls all over Ireland.

Tammy Darcy, Founder of The Shona Project said “At Shona, we have seen first-hand the challenges that our young women are experiencing. Covid has increased levels of anxiety, stress, and isolation. We wanted to create an event at which everyone who attends, feels seen, appreciated, and represented. SHINE is a wonderful event, and this year, as we go virtual, we have brought together what is quite possibly the biggest gathering of inspirational, authentic, smart, beautiful and real women you’ve ever seen.”

Sharron McCann, Director of Buying at Life Style Sports says “at Life Style Sports, we’re delighted to partner with Beat and Shine in our ongoing efforts to support, empower and inspire Irish women and girls. We feel passionate about body positivity and inclusivity. Sport and exercise are a great benefit to strong mental health and resilience, so we’re really excited to be part of this movement, supporting such important topics for young Irish girls.”

Unsurprisingly, Shine 2021 kicks off on March 8th, International Women’s day and will involve over 80 speakers across 6 stages. Organisers promise Shine 2021 will be a highly interactive experience with a sprinkling of performances from some of Ireland’s best known contemporary female artists.