In these unprecedented times, radio stations all over the world are doing what they do best. They’re continuing to provide trusted information, keeping thousands company and providing much-needed entertainment to many more.

Three well-known music radio stations in Ireland, Cork’s Red FM, Beat 102-103 in the South East, and iRadio North East and North West have decided to bring these three vital elements of radio together & extend them beyond the FM dial. In a short space of time, the stations have come together to present a very special streamed concert called HEROES AID LIVE which will raise vital funds for frontline workers while at the same time offering company and entertainment to many.

The stations recently approached Heroes-Aid about the concert and the charity was delighted with this additional cross station radio support, all over Ireland.

Spokesperson for the charity Doug Leddin said “we’re keen to highlight that any funds raised will be used to provide practical supports, such as essential PPE (Protective Personal Equipment) and other resources to keep our healthcare Heroes safe as they care for us. The Fund also intends to provide longer-term psychological, educational and practical support for frontline Healthcare workers, their children and families who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19”.

After a whirlwind few weeks of planning, the stations are excited to bring this streamed concert to their audiences over the May bank holiday weekend. It’s a day and date when a large majority of the radio stations’ audiences usually head out on the town to party so now the stations want to encourage their audiences to still party, but just at home! Across the three radio station websites, from 7pm to 9pm on Sunday, May 3rd, audiences can sit back and enjoy a music set from a host of Ireland’s finest contemporary artists including True Tides & Stephanie Rainey from Cork, John Gibbons, The 2 Johnnies & Moncrieff from the South East along with very special guests Gavin James and Keywest.

A combined statement from the three stations explains how this concert came about “each of our radio stations are in touch with our listeners 24-7 and we hear directly from them, how tough they’re finding it but also how grateful they are, for the work being done by frontline staff. In addition, we play all these fantastic artists on our radio stations. We were genuinely thrilled but not surprised that they were all so willing to come on board to help support this worthy cause when we approached them. This is going to be a special concert where we’ll combine great music with some really powerful messaging about the work being undertaken daily by frontline staff in each of our regions. We have no doubt our much-valued audiences will join with us in celebrating and fundraising this May Bank Holiday weekend.”

The concert is being billed by the stations as one which will provide homegrown entertainment for a combined radio audience of 700,000 weekly listeners & thousands of social media followers. Listeners can enjoy the music and donate what they can to Heroes-Aid.com at the same time.