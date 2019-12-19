Beat has received a GALA LGBT+ Awards nomination in the Outstanding Company category.

The GALAs was established by the National LGBT Federation (NXF) in 2009 and since then has gone on to recognise over 116 individuals, companies & organisations for their outstanding work and contribution. 

We’re in good company with the likes of Dropbox, Dell, and AL Goodbody among the businesses shortlisted.


In 2019 the NXF celebrated 40 years of activism in Ireland. The awards are seen as an opportunity for those in the LGBT+ community to come together in acknowledgement of the contributions that others make to the community.  

Share it: