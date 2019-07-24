The Beat on the Street is back this August Bank Holiday Weekend!

Beat presenters and the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will take to Main Street, Gorey on Friday August 2nd from 8-11pm to throw the South East’s biggest street party as part of the Gorey Market House Festival.

Our lineup this year:

JOHN GIBBONS

John Gibbons played as support to The Academic at the Beat on the Street in 2017. This year, he returns as headliner. In recent months, John released his first Christmas single which was a smash hit on Irish radio and lead to a Late Late performance with none other than Chris de Burgh himself. Recently, his remix of Picture This’ ‘If You Wanna Be Loved’ has been an A-list single on Beat and his recent release ‘Hotstepper’ is destined to be one of the biggest songs of summer 2019.



FALLEN LIGHTS

This four-piece from Mullingar/Waterford were recently dubbed “Ireland’s hardest working band”. After two single releases in 2018, the band finished off the year with their first appearance on the Late Late Show. They started 2019 by releasing their single “Extra Time” in February which has gone on to be one of the most played Irish songs on radio this year.



AIMÉE

Aimée appeared at the Beat On The Street last summer as a guest of Mark McCabe. Since then, she has signed her own record deal with the world’s biggest label, Universal Music. Earlier this year, she released her debut solo single ‘Don’t Bother’ which peaked at No.1 on iTunes on its release and also received playlist adds in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, France, Italy, Japan and Poland. This week, she releases her new single ‘Break Me’.



Our house dj on the night will be Chris Ward who will bring his Old Skool Party to Gorey. The Beat On The Street runs from 7 until 11pm.