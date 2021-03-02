A firm favourite at the annual SHINE Festival is SHINE HEROES.

YOU are invited to nominate a teenage girl who has shown courage, kindness, resilience, or community spirit to become one of two girls that will feature prominently on Beat in the two weeks leading up to the festival.

These two girls will then go forward to represent the South East along with six other SHINE HEROES from across Ireland at the national online event, SHINE 2021. Here their unique uplifting stories will be shared and celebrated.

Know someone who fits the bill? Nominate her below…

For the last two years, award-winning social enterprise, The Shona Project has worked with regional radio station Beat 102-103 and other partners to deliver SHINE. This was a one day, annual, on-location gathering in Waterford city that attracted over 1,200 transition year girls from across the South East of Ireland.

Due to Covid 19, a large-scale on-site event of this nature is no longer possible, but the pandemic has prompted organisers to go bigger. Shine 2021 has morphed into an inspirational, online three-day festival, created by young girls and women for young girls all over Ireland.

Society needs to continue to be committed to championing and supporting women. Media Central’s youth stations are honoured to play a key role with SHINE HEROES 2021 which will help shine a spotlight on some of Ireland’s great women of the future.