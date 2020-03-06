We’re bringing our podcast on the road!
Girl Talk LIVE with Trish and Shonagh will debut on the Theatre Royal stage on Sunday, April 5th at 19:30.
We’re thrilled to reveal that wellness advocate and podcaster and Georgie Crawford will join us on-stage for the live stage show.
With almost three million downloads, Georgie’s The Good Glow has become one of Ireland’s top podcasts so we’re honoured to share a stage with such a phenomenal female powerhouse as part of Girl Talk Live.
Tickets are on sale now