Beat Girl Talk meets Georgie Crawford is coming to the Theatre Royal Waterford

We’re bringing our podcast on the road!

Girl Talk LIVE with Trish and Shonagh will debut on the Theatre Royal stage on Sunday, April 5th at 19:30.

We’re thrilled to reveal that wellness advocate and podcaster and Georgie Crawford will join us on-stage for the live stage show.



With almost three million downloads, Georgie’s The Good Glow has become one of Ireland’s top podcasts so we’re honoured to share a stage with such a phenomenal female powerhouse as part of Girl Talk Live.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought from theatreroyal.ie