Two Beat documentaries have been shortlisted for the Mary Rafferty Prize 2019

“Enough is Enough-No Excuses” and “Open Your Eyes to STIs” by Michelle Heffernan were shortlisted for the prize which is awarded yearly for social affairs journalism produced in Ireland.

“Enough is Enough -No Excuses” was a four-part podcast series produced last year that examined sexual violence and sexual harassment in Ireland whilst “Open Your Eyes to STIs” saw Michelle open up about being diagnosed with chlamydia at the age 23. The documentary explores what the South East knows about safe sex and Irish attitudes to sexual health.

Sponsored by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and funded by the Mary Rafferty Journalism Fund, the winner will receive an award of €1000 and a medal.

The Music De Domhnaigh presenter joins journalists from across Ireland who have produced content in 2019 had a significant impact on society, according to prize judges Prof. Mary Corcoran, Pat Brennan and Andy Pollak.

The winner of the Mary Rafferty prize is set to be announced by the end of the year.

The Mary Rafferty prize is administered by the School of Communications, Dublin City University which appoints an independent panel of judges composed of experienced and distinguished figures from journalism and civic society.

Earlier this week, Michelle Heffernan’s documentary ‘The Truth About Eating Disorders’ was shortlisted at the Mental Health Media Awards.