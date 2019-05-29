Beat At Work will be broadcasting live from Zurich Wexford this Thursday!

It’s all to mark the Zurich Community Week, which aims to give something back to local communities by raising funds for Alzheimer’s Ireland and Windmill.

David Hammond will be broadcasting from 12:30 to 4pm bringing you the finest tunes to get you through your workday.

Also joining David will be the Audi A1 Beat Fleet, who’ll have all the usual games, goodies and banter.

This event is only open to Zurich Wexford employees.