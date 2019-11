Beat At Work will be broadcasting live from Morris’s DIY this Black Friday

Dave Cronin will be there from 10am to 12:30pm for their annual Black Friday sale, with special offers on-site throughout the day.

Whatsmore, there’ll be dozens of onsite giveaways throughout the show.

The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will also be on-site with all the usual goodies and banter.

So, if you’re about Waterford this Black Friday, why not pop over to check out some of their amazing deals?!