Beat At Work will be broadcasting live from Circle K Gorey this Friday!

This Friday from 12.30pm, join Beat At Work’s David Hammond at King’s Gala, the all-new 24-hour Circle K on the Arklow Road, Gorey.

We’ll have prizes to be won on the day, along with all the usual fun and games.

So if you’re around Gorey this Friday, why not pop over to say hi and check out their onsite barbers and car valet service!