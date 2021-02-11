For the last 18 years, Beat has been helping local businesses get their message across to our 159,000 weekly listeners.

And now, we’re giving you the chance to do the same FOR FREE!

If you’re in business and want to tell people about your product or service then fill out the form below!

Each week, we’ll feature a different business here in the South East. It’s our way of paying it forward as we look towards brighter days ahead.

Loading…

Beat Backing Business – with BITS – Business IT Solutions. Industry Leading expertise for your business. Bits.ie – Your IT Partner.