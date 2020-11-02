Over the years we’ve surprised seriously deserving people on their doorsteps LIVE on Beat Breakfast every week in November and Feel Good Friday is returning but this year it’s a little different.

When we look back on 2020 there is one thing we will never forget – our frontline heroes.

Whilst we were asked to stay at home, they were on call across the South East – willing to go above and beyond so that they could help others.

But what of the other heroes? – the supermarket workers, the couriers who made sure we got our parcels, the smiley faces in the local takeaway who’ve been keeping us fed!

We want to say a HUGE thank you to them for all they have done for us this year!

Our Feel Good Friday Fairy, Shonagh is standing by ready to share their stories and surprise them each Friday (following Covid guidelines of course!)

You can nominate your Everyday Hero below!

