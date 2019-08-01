JNLR listenership figures released today reveal that Beat has increased its weekly audience by 9,000 in the last twelve months. The regional station now has 158,000 people tuned in every week.

In the station’s target demographic of 15-34 year-olds, Beat has increased its daily audience, weekly audience and market share over the past year. 73% of people aged under 35 in the South East listen to Beat every week.

The station dominates radio listening for under 35 year-olds in the South East with 58,000 listening each day – that’s more than 2FM (18,000), Today FM (16,000), Newstalk (6,000) and Radio 1 (6,000) combined!

Beat Breakfast presenter and Head of Station Sound Niall Power says “It’s fantastic to see so many more people listening each week compared with this time last year. I’m particularly pleased to see increases in reach and share when it comes to 15-34 year-olds. There’s so much competition now for young adults’ time that it’s brilliant to see radio being such a big part of their lives.”

The listenership figures cover the period from July 2018 until June 2019. The figures show that Irish radio stations consistently deliver audiences of millions to advertisers and brands. Radio continues to be the audio medium of choice for people in Ireland with a massive 85% share of the audio market in Ireland. This compares with 7.8% own music, 5.6% Spotify and 1.1% podcasts.

Beat boss Gabrielle Cummins is Chairperson of the Choose Radio Group. She says “Every day, radio stations throughout the country work with businesses, advertising agencies, planners and marketing teams to create effective advertising campaigns which result in increased business for our advertisers. Businesses are realising that radio is a subtle and effective platform for reaching their target audience with an unrivalled ability to target and connect with people that no other medium can match. Any business who wants to build on its current strengths for future growth will no doubt have radio advertising in its plans.”

With a sample size of more than 16,000 people, the JNLR is the most robust research conducted in Ireland. The latest JNLR figures released today confirm the popularity of radio in Ireland with 82% of the population tuning in every day. This translates into weekday figures of 3.16 million listeners.

SOURCE: JNLR/IPSOS/MRBI 2019-2