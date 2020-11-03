Beat 102 103 have today announced two new additions to the news team. Joleen Murphy from Wexford and Cillian Doyle from Carlow have taken up roles in the company.

Joleen is from Enniscorthy in County Wexford and will be joining the full-time team to provide hourly news & sports update. Joleen has worked part-time with Beat since 2019. She brings a wealth of knowledge garnered from her career in television, having worked with RTE and more recently Virgin Media Television.

Speaking following her appointment, Joleen said;

“I am thrilled to be taking up a full-time position with Beat. I have worked part-time with the station for over a year now, and I have enjoyed every minute of it. To be the voice of a regional radio station, providing news and sports updates to our listeners every day, is a dream come true for me.”

That’s not the only change to the news team at Beat. Cillian Doyle from Bagenalstown has joined the company part-time as a news and sports Journalist. Cillian graduated from IT Carlow with a Media & Public Relations degree this year. He has previously worked in the newsroom of his local radio station, and also worked in PR.

Commenting, Cillian said;

“I have listened to Beat for so long, and now that I have been given the opportunity to work there, I am extremely happy. I am looking forward to being one of the voices of weekend news and sport on the station.”

Beat 102 103 CEO, Gabrielle Cummins, said;

“In such uncertain times, bringing people accurate news and information in a clear and concise way is of utmost importance right now. I’m looking forward to having Joleen and Cillian join News Editor Dean Egan and Multi-platform news and sports journalist Kevin Galvin at the Beat news desk. The combined talents of all four team members ensures we have a really strong news team bringing crucial updates to our 165,000 weekly listeners & over 700,000 followers online.”