10K in 4 weeks: Join Debbie as she trains for the Solas Cancer Support Centre Run and Walk For Life

This year’s Solas Cancer Support Centre Run and Walk For Life has gone virtual with registration now open here.

You choose the day, the distance and the route and help raise vital funds for the Waterford-based centre.

Speaking at the launch of the event earlier this summer, Chair of the Solas Cancer Support Centre, Barry Monaghan, explained the significance of donations to the charity.

“With no government funding in 2019 the charity was 96% funded by public donations and this huge community effort allows us to sustain the service each year.

“We were very proud to have been able to support a record number of 964 clients in the 2019 calendar year, which was a 35% increase on the preceding year – which itself had been a record.

“2020 started with a further 19% increase in people using the Centre’s services in Waterford city and an ever-increasing uptake in our west-Waterford satellite centre based in Dungarvan”, he continued.

This year Debbie Ridgard from the Takeover is aiming to run 10km in the virtual event.

Trainer Shane Dineen has put together a 4-week programme for those looking to sign up for the charity event.

