YouTube fans can now show their support for their favourite creators through Super Stickers

YouTube fans who want to show their support for their favourite creators can now purchase Super Stickers to use within the live chat feature.

To be eligible for Super Stickers, creators must have a monetized channel with more than 1,000 subscribers in supported markets.

A Super Chat feature was launched almost three years ago which highlighted fans’ messages in bright colours within live chat to give it more visibility.

More than 100,000 channels have used Super Chat, with some channels earning more than $400 a minute.

There will be eight Super Sticker packs at launch, five of which are animated.

The packs are available in five languages across 60 countries and will cost from 99 cents to $50.

Super Stickers will be completely rolled out by the end of the week.

Image: The Needle Drop, YouTube