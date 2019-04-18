The Notre Dame fire was live-streamed by many news stations on YouTube but the videos were all initially flagged as possibly containing misinformation regarding 9/11.
A widget popped up at the bottom of the videos containing an excerpt of an entry from Encyclopaedia Britannica about 9/11.
The messages were activated via an algorithm and YouTube eventually manually removed the messages from each video. The use of the information panel is aimed to combat the spread of misinformation on the platform.