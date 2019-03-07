Your bedroom can now smell like a McDonald’s cheeseburger with this new scented candle release!

The one that makes your mouth water after a night on the sauce but also has the ability to make your stomach churn the morning after when its leftovers are left by your bedside.

Let’s face it, the idea of food was good at the time it was suggested but you were never even all that hungry to begin with.

Well, that smell that reminds you of a successful Saturday night out can now waft through your bedroom without having to pay for the €1.50 burger from the Eurosaver menu by tapping your card.

Online Australian store Grey Lines has launched a cheeseburger-scented candle, known as ‘The Maccas Run’.

The candle, which can burn for a total of 30 hours, is part of a collection of other scented candle flavours including Mi Goreng noodles, garlic bread, bacon, bubblegum and ‘girls night in buttered popcorn’.

