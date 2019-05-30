You can now send your kids to a YouTube summer camp!

School-age children now have the opportunity to go to YouTube summer camps.

The camps, which can cost up to $1,000 a week, teach children how to draft storyboard ideas, interview people, and edit audio and video.

While YouTube’s minimum age is 13, children can still run channels under the supervision of their parents.

These channels will automatically be put on private and have comments disabled. Many parents interviewed did not see being a YouTube star as a viable career.

However, the platform is now the most preferred source of entertainment for kids, and many children are aiming for careers on YouTube.