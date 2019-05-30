World’s first raspberry-picking robot begins trials in the UK

The world’s first raspberry-picking robot had begun trials in the UK as the agriculture industry battles rising labour costs and shortages of seasonal workers.

Guided by sensors and 3D cameras, the robot will be able to harvest more than 25,000 raspberries a day.

Human workers can only harvest around 15,000 raspberries within an eight-hour shift.

The developers of the robot wanted to focus on difficult soft fruits first as the technology can then be tweaked to other fruits and vegetables.

Despite new governmental programs to incentivize seasonal workers to come to the UK, Farmers have seen an increasing shortage of workers year after year.

Robots will be able to raise productivity while solving the worker shortage issue.