Twitter will ban all political advertising on its platform starting from November 22.

The ban is global and will apply to all electioneering ads as well as ads related to political issues.

It is an attempt to stop people from using social media to spread misleading information.

Facebook has recently decided to exempt ads purchased by politicians from third-party fact-checking.

Political ads will also be exempt from a policy that bans false statements in paid advertisements.

While Facebook claims to be committed to reducing misinformation, these exemptions allow politicians and political candidates to lie in paid campaign ads.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calls for more political ad regulation as current laws are not enough.