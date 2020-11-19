Twitter has finally launched Fleets to its global user base.

The feature allows users to post content that disappears after 24 hours.

Twitter plans to test an audio-based social networking feature that will allow people to gather for live conversations.

📣 Starting today, Fleets will be rolling out globally for everybody on Twitter! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/s7qxipVpVo — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) November 17, 2020

The feature is similar to a core feature in Clubhouse, an app that has faced several high-profile incidents of moderation failure, despite still being in a private, invite-only testing phase.

Twitter has yet to prove that it can successfully combat online abuse, harassment, and trolling. Standard voice tweets are coming soon to Android.

