Fleets, Twitter’s take on Snapchat & Instagram-style stories, just became available in India.

The feature is gradually rolling out around the world; after initially launching in Brazil, fleets came to Italy last month.

It’s not clear when Twitter will give fleets a worldwide release.

The stories format is ubiquitous in social media apps these days, having been attempted by services as disparate as YouTube, Skype, and WhatsApp; live posting is arguably a more natural fit for Twitter, but the company has been slow to adopt it.