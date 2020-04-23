Following the massive success of Fortnite’s Marshmello crossover just over a year ago, Epic Games has partnered up with hip hop star Travis Scott to perform not one, but five different shows live within Fortnite.

They’ll occur at various times starting today till Saturday, each within a suitable timeframe for various territories across the world.

Scott will be debuting his new song “Astronomical” for the very first time in the game, and it’s guaranteed to be a massive, must-see event. Attendees will also be able to avail of in-game Travis add ons such as a Cactus Jack themed glider.

Epic Games have also finally released Fortnite in the official Android Play Store, 18 months after releasing the game as third-party software.

Google displays a warning for third-party software outside of the Play Store, marking it as potential malware, which put Fortnite at a disadvantage according to Epic.

Releasing the game through the Play Store means that Epic will now have to pay Google a 30% cut for all in-app purchases made through the platform.

Epic has long protested App Store and Play Store platform fees.

Image: Travis Scott, stock