Customers who want to reserve space on a Falcon 9 launch can now do so through SpaceX’s new web-based booking tool. SpaceX is offering rideshare services for $1 million per payload ranging up to 200kg, with an additional $5 per extra kilogram of cargo.

Customers can select the desired orbit and the launch date, input the total amount and size of cargo, and select a specific rocket to book a ride on.

The website will return an estimated cost. Customers can then choose some extra options, such as insurance. A small deposit is required, after which the customers can pay the rest of the fee in up to three instalments. A Rideshare User’s Guide has been released by SpaceX that contains more details about the program.

Image by SpaceX-Imagery from Pixabay