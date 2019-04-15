A road in Ireland has been renamed the R2D2 in tribute to one of Star Wars’ most famous characters.

New signs were unveiled on what was the R242 near Malin Head in Co Donegal to mark the location where scenes from the most recent instalment of the franchise, The Last Jedi, were filmed.

A replica R2D2 droid joined other Star Wars characters on the island’s most northerly point to celebrate the novel tourism initiative.

The name change on a road that runs through the scenic Inishowen peninsula has been approved by Donegal County Council.

It was initially agreed on a temporary basis but the switch is now set to become permanent.

Jack Murray, a local councillor who also works with tourism organisation Explore Inishowen, first proposed the rebrand.

“It is so simple, because we had the R242 and just the one letter change and you’ve captured Star Wars and one of the famous characters in Star Wars – R2D2,” he said.