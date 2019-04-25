Samsung confirms reports that it is postponing the release of its €2,000 Fold

Samsung has confirmed reports that it is postponing the release of its €2,000 Galaxy Fold foldable phone only days before it was originally scheduled to go on sale.

The Fold’s durability has come into question after several review units failed in quick succession due to issues with their displays.

Some units broke after the confusing “protective layer” was mistakenly pulled off the screen.

In other cases, the Fold catastrophically failed after just a day or two of normal use.

“We want our customers to have the best experience possible which is why, after initial feedback, we have decided to delay the release of the category-changing Galaxy Fold to make sure it measures up to the high standards we know you expect from us,” the company said.

They plan to announce the new release date in the coming weeks.