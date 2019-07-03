Researchers make robotic arm that tracks a computer cursor controlled by thoughts

Researchers have successfully made a robotic arm that can continually track and follow a computer cursor controlled by one’s thoughts.

It uses a non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) developed at Carnegie Mellon University.

Previous versions of BCIs have required invasive procedures to get high-resolution signals.

The new approach to building BCIs improved BCI learning by nearly 60% for traditional tasks and continuous tracking of a computer cursor by over 500%.

It has been tested on 68 able-bodied human subjects and the team plans to conduct clinical trials on patients in the near future.