Post Malone is asking fans to help him donate $1 million. Fans in the US can now text the 24-year-old musician and tell him where to send his charitable contribution.

“Not everyone has the ability to financially support causes that may be close to them or that have helped them in the past,” he said. “The fans are the absolute best and I want to give them the chance to give to charities that mean something to them.”

The decision to involve fans in his $1 million donation was spawned by the overwhelming show of support and donations during Post’s recent Nirvana livestream tribute.

His contribution will support a variety of causes including COVID-19 frontline responders, disaster relief, education, homelessness, hunger, mental health, veterans, and more.

