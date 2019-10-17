One of the biggest PC games out there is coming to mobile and console

One of the biggest PC games in the world is finally coming to other platforms.

At its 10th anniversary celebration this evening, Riot Games announced a new version of League of Legends called Wild Rift that will be coming to both mobile devices and unspecified consoles.

It looks to be largely the same as the main version of League, with near-identical gameplay.

But it’s been tweaked to better accommodate the new platforms, including a new twin-stick control scheme, a new map, and shorter matches that clock in at around 15-20 minutes long

The mobile version of Wild Rift is launching in 2020, with pre-registration available now through Google Play.

There’s no word yet on when the game will be available on console