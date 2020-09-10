Nintendo has announced Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a game where players use their Nintendo Switches to pilot a physical kart around their home.

Players will use their Nintendo Switch to pilot a physical kart around their home and set up various gate markers to highlight areas that will become the track, and customise the precise layout by driving the tiny car around.

Once complete, the actual racing is controlled on the Switch and takes place on the track laid out during the preparation phase.

The game will add power-ups and traps and the physical cart will respond to them accordingly.

Home Circuit is set to launch on October 16 & is sure to be a big seller for the Switch come Christmas season as each player will need their own console and kart for multiplayer races.

