New Game Of Thrones waxwork unveiled in Dublin

A lifelike figure of Game Of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen has been unveiled at Dublin’s waxworks museum.

The popular Irish tourist attraction completed its latest figure to coincide with the eighth and final season of the popular fantasy show.

Laoise Keaveney, head of marketing at the National Wax Museum Plus, said she was delighted that the first waxwork to be completed this year was such an inspiring female character.

“We got it finished in time for Game Of Thrones’ final season,” Ms Keaveney said.

“We’ve been watching Game Of Thrones and seen its success.

“As it is based in Ireland, we thought it was something we should mark and we’re always aware that there needs to be more women added into the wax museum as well, so we were delighted to pick this character.”

It took artist PJ Heraghty about six months to complete the waxwork.