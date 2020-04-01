Having already broken the internet once this week by unveiling pictures of his son Adonis, Drake is now set to rule Tik Tok with the release of his new track “Toosie Slide” on Thursday.

Drizzy announced the release date of his upcoming track after watching the song’s preview dominate the popular social media app.

It’s been named in honour of popular social media influencer “Toosie” who was the first to unveil the track as part of his quarantine choreography in a video on twitter which you can check out below!