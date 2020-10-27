 

Netflix has announced it is developing a live-action Assassin’s Creed TV series.The streaming service revealed the news on Twitter with a video showing the logo of the hit video game alongside the red Netflix N logo.

The streaming service added: “Netflix will be developing an Assassin’s Creed live-action series. Ubisoft’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers.”


The deal with video game company Ubisoft includes multiple different series, including animated and anime adaptations.

 

 

 

Share it: