Netflix has announced it is developing a live-action Assassin’s Creed TV series.The streaming service revealed the news on Twitter with a video showing the logo of the hit video game alongside the red Netflix N logo.

The streaming service added: “Netflix will be developing an Assassin’s Creed live-action series. Ubisoft’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers.”

The deal with video game company Ubisoft includes multiple different series, including animated and anime adaptations.