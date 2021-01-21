A near-final version of Windows 10X has leaked.

Windows 10X will ship on Chromebook-like devices later this year.

The new operating system will only ship on new hardware sold.

Windows 10X was originally designed for dual-screen devices. It has a simplified interface, with features comparable to Chrome OS.

Windows 10X will probably not support desktop apps at launch, but Microsoft is working on a container technology to run traditional apps in a lightweight virtual machine.

A redesign of Windows 10 is planned for later this year.

Photo by Max DeRoin from Pexels