Microsoft is starting to test new content filters for its Xbox Live messaging system this week in an effort to thwart toxicity on its platform.

Microsoft has handled moderation on Xbox Live for almost 20 years, including the ability to report messages, Gamertags, photos, and much more, but this new effort places the player in control of what they will see on Xbox Live.

At first, Microsoft is rolling out text-based filters for messages on Xbox Live, but the company has a much broader goal of being able to filter out Xbox.

Live party sessions in the future so live audio calls could be filtered with real-time bleeps similar to broadcast TV.

There will be four new levels of text-based filtration available to Xbox Live users initially: Friendly, Medium, Mature, and Unfiltered. As you might imagine, Friendly is the most child-friendly option, designed to filter out all potentially offensive messages.

At the opposite end, there’s Unfiltered, which will work as Xbox Live messaging mostly works today.