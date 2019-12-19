The Xbox Series X has been officially revealed by Microsoft at the Game Awards. It is designed to be used in both vertical and horizontal orientations.

The Xbox Series X will deliver four times the processing power of the Xbox One X.

It has a custom-designed CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture.

The console will support 8K gaming, frame rates of up to 120 fps, ray tracing, and variable refresh rate.

Microsoft has not officially talked about its GPU performance, but it could be capable of 12 teraflops.

A new controller was revealed that is slightly smaller with a new Share button.

The Xbox Series X will include an Auto Low Latency Mode and Dynamic Latency Input, which will make the console the most responsive console ever.