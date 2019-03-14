Mark Zuckerberg this week released a 3200-word statement saying that encryption will be one of the keys to Facebook’s future.

He announced plans to shift the company’s messaging platforms to be more like WhatsApp, with its end-to-end chat encryption.

These privacy tools also allow for the development of payment and commerce systems, which is a primary focus for Facebook.

Zuckerberg states that it is willing to be banned from countries that do not allow for encrypted communications and Facebook will move customer data storage away from countries that have weak records of human rights, like privacy or freedom of expression.

