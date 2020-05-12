The rare D-18E Martin & Co guitar played during Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance is expected to fetch at least $1 million at auction next month.

The guitar also features rare, personal custom details — Cobain decorated the hardshell case with a flyer from Poison Idea’s 1990 album “Feel the Darkness”, and three baggage claim stubs adorn the handle. He also added a Bartolini pickup to the soundhole, and the case includes three guitar picks and a suede “stash” bag.

What makes it even rarer is that there were only 302 D-18Es made by the Martin Guitar company.

To put it into persepctive, the olive green Manhattan brand cardigan he wore during that same set sold for $334,000 at auction last year so this guitar is going to be in high demand!