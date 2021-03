In what sounds like the plot of a Ridley Scott horror film, the International Space Station has become the host for unique bacteria over the last 20 years.

Four strains of bacteria have been found on the space station.

The bacteria are from a family that are helpful to plants, promoting their growth and fighting pathogens that affect them.

Three of the strains are new. They aren’t harmful to astronauts, and they could potentially help the growth of plants in space.