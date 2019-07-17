Instagram users in Ireland will no longer be able to see the ‘likes’ on posts

Irish Instagram users won’t be able to see how many likes posts from other people get on the social network.

The update is being rolled out in Ireland today following previous tests in Canada.

The aim of this roll out is to encourage people to enjoy the content rather than focus on the amount of likes they receive.

Users will still be able to see how many likes their own posts get, but other people won’t.

Tara Hopkins, Head of Public Policy, EMEA at Instagram said “We want Instagram to be a place where people feel comfortable expressing themselves”.

“This includes helping people to focus on the photos and videos they share, not how many likes they get”.

Instagram says they don’t want their platform to feel like a competition.

It’s after the social media site started rolling out antoher new feature that notifies people before they post that their comment may be considered offensive.

Announcing the changes, the company’s chief executive Adam Mosseri said: “We can do more to prevent bullying from happening on Instagram, and we can do more to empower the targets of bullying to stand up for themselves.”

“This intervention gives people a chance to reflect and undo their comment and prevents the recipient from receiving the harmful comment notification,” he added.

Early tests have found it proved successful in encouraging some people to undo their comment and share something less hurtful, he said.

An example of how the feature works would be where a person types “you are so ugly and stupid”, and is then interrupted with a notice saying: “Are you sure you want to post this? Learn more”.

If the user clicks “learn more”, a notice tells them: “We are asking people to rethink comments that seem similar to others that have been reported.”