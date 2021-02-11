Hyundai’s Tiger X-1 is a vehicle that has long, bendable legs that it can use if its wheels can’t get it to where it needs to go.

It can drive in any direction, using either its wheels or legs.

The legs can bend as the vehicle goes over uneven terrain, keeping the cargo area level.

Designed to carry various types of payload while traveling over challenging terrain, meet #TIGER, Hyundai’s second Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (#UMV) and the first designed to be uncrewed. https://t.co/9ECqe0NppC pic.twitter.com/va8WXk35Pb — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) February 10, 2021

Hyundai designed the vehicle to be used for difficult rescue operations following natural disasters. It can be connected to an aerial drone to be flown to any location.

Hyundai estimates that it needs at least another five years before the Tiger will be ready for the real world.

Image: Hyundai