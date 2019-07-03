Google announced that it will begin building its third fully privately funded subsea cable that will connect Europe with Africa.

The cable will begin at Lisbon in Portugal and run down the west coast of Africa to connect to South Africa.

Nine branching units will be built into the cable to connect the rest of Africa at a later date. The first stage of development should finish in 2021.

Google and many other large tech companies, such as Facebook and Microsoft, have invested heavily in internet infrastructure projects in order to create more users and steadier connections to increase their bottom line.